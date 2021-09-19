Dr. Harberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Harberson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Harberson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2121 Harrisburg Pike Ste 211, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 869-4600
-
2
Obgyn of Lancaster Norlanco Site426 Cloverleaf Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Directions (717) 869-4600
-
3
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3500
-
4
Mid-atlantic Gastrointestinal Center II4140 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 869-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harberson?
Dr. Harberson was professional, thorough, and personable. He explained options for treating my condition, answered all of my questions, and prescribed new medications. Dr. Harberson put me at ease immediately with his knowledge of my previous issues, and overall medical expertise.
About Dr. Justin Harberson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922284652
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harberson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.