Dr. Justin Henning, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. 

Dr. Henning works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henning's Office Locations

    Rego Park Office
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
    Preston Robert Tisch Center for Mens Health
    555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Appendectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr. Henning was really nice and patient. He answered all of my questions and also seemed like a very caring physician. I had scheduled an appointment with him but ended up having to see him prior to that due to a bit of an emergency, and I am so happy he was the one who treated me!
    Narcy — Aug 18, 2021
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154595783
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henning has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

