Dr. Justin B White, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin B White, MD
Dr. Justin B White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke2017 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin B White, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922268333
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Addiction Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
