Dr. Justine Lachmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho 2 Fl Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She saved my life back in December 2000. As of January 2,2023 I’m still alive and doing well. I thank Dr. Lachmann forever. She is an outstanding Doctor.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1629135629
- Montefiore Mc Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University Med Center
- Nyu New York Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
