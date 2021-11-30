Dr. Kais Yehyawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yehyawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kais Yehyawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kais Yehyawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Yehyawi works at
Locations
-
1
Community Care Network1400 S Lake Park Ave Ste 301, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 762-0400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Community Care Network6375 US Highway 6 Ste B, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-0400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Southlake Heart Care PC10215 Broadway Fl 1, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 796-0400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yehyawi?
Complete work-up and he took time to explain tests - including the why prior and the results. Discussed lifestyle effects on health. Very thorough
About Dr. Kais Yehyawi, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477555670
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Mc-U Wisc
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yehyawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yehyawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yehyawi works at
Dr. Yehyawi has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yehyawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yehyawi speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yehyawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yehyawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yehyawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yehyawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.