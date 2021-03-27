Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almefty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD
Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Almefty works at
Dr. Almefty's Office Locations
-
1
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Ltd485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
-
2
Barrow Brain and Spine1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Almefty was my first point of contact after being diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma (acromegaly). Dr. Almefty and his office were phenomenal in providing me with pertinent information relating to my condition and ensuring I had all of the necessary appointments scheduled leading up to my surgery date. Jen is a fantastic resource and is on top of everything throughout the entire process. So far, it appears that my surgery went well, thanks to Dr. Almefty, Dr. Little, ,Dr. Santarelli and the rest of the folks at Barrow. I am so thankful to have the privilege of being under their care. It has only been a few days since my surgery and I am home, walking around, and in little-no pain.
About Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750518627
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almefty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almefty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almefty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almefty works at
Dr. Almefty has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almefty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Almefty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almefty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almefty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almefty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.