Overview of Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD

Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Mendis works at Princeton Kidney Care LLC in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.