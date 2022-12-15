Overview

Dr. Kamran Matin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Matin works at Cedars Towers Surgical Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.