Overview of Dr. Kan Yu, MD

Dr. Kan Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Western Neurology, PLLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.