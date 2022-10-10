Dr. Kan Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kan Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kan Yu, MD
Dr. Kan Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Western Neurology, PLLC3303 S Lindsay Rd Ste 118, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 899-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a doctor that is so dedicated to his patients like Dr. Yu. I’ve had back problems for decades and seen so many doctors, specialists, etc. etc. and Dr. Yu has been the only doctor that has been able to help me. I was unable to get out of bed at times due to so much pain and now I am walking about 20k steps a day. I owe this doctor so much. He will never give up on you. He will turn over every stone until he finds an answer. What doctor calls his patients back within 5 minutes of your call? This wonderful doctor does. He is a SuperDoctor. If there is an equivalent of an academy award in Medicine, Dr. Yu should be the winner. Thank you, Dr. Yu.
About Dr. Kan Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437372521
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Mississippi
- Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
