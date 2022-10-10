See All Neurologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Kan Yu, MD

Neurology
4.1 (151)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kan Yu, MD

Dr. Kan Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Yu works at Western Neurology, PLLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neurology, PLLC
    Western Neurology, PLLC
3303 S Lindsay Rd Ste 118, Gilbert, AZ 85297
(480) 899-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Patient Ratings (151)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I have never met a doctor that is so dedicated to his patients like Dr. Yu. I’ve had back problems for decades and seen so many doctors, specialists, etc. etc. and Dr. Yu has been the only doctor that has been able to help me. I was unable to get out of bed at times due to so much pain and now I am walking about 20k steps a day. I owe this doctor so much. He will never give up on you. He will turn over every stone until he finds an answer. What doctor calls his patients back within 5 minutes of your call? This wonderful doctor does. He is a SuperDoctor. If there is an equivalent of an academy award in Medicine, Dr. Yu should be the winner. Thank you, Dr. Yu.
    Lily S. — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Kan Yu, MD

    • Neurology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437372521
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University of Mississippi
    • Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine
