Overview of Dr. Kapil Passi, MD

Dr. Kapil Passi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Passi works at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving in Irving, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX and Joplin, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.