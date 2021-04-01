Dr. Karan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cardiology PA483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 645-1781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Cardiology PA5105 W Bristol Rd, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is really the best cardiologist to visit. He cares for the patients and very accurate. Professional, humble you name it. I really enjoy coming to my appointment with Dr. Reddy. God Bless him for the work that he's doing for us.
About Dr. Karan Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Mgm Hospital Warangal
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
