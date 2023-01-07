Overview

Dr. Karen Aspry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Aspry works at Rhode Island Hospital in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.