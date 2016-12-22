Dr. Karen Girard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Girard, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Girard, MD
Dr. Karen Girard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Girard's Office Locations
Bwh Brigham Obstetrics and Gynecology Group850 Boylston St Ste 575, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Girard is absolutely amazing!!! I was lucky enough to have her deliver my first born. She followed both of my pregnancies. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Karen Girard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457315616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girard has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
