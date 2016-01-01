Dr. Karen Long, MMSC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Long, MMSC
Overview of Dr. Karen Long, MMSC
Dr. Karen Long, MMSC is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Neurosurgery2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
About Dr. Karen Long, MMSC
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1134146137
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Long using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.