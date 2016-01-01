See All Neurosurgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Karen Long, MMSC

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Karen Long, MMSC

Dr. Karen Long, MMSC is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Long works at Meritas Health Neurosurgery in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Long's Office Locations

  1
    Meritas Health Neurosurgery
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Karen Long, MMSC

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134146137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

