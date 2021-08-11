Dr. Karen Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Walker, MD
Dr. Karen Walker, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Sheryl Heath1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walker and her team saved my husband's life more than once in 2.5 weeks , he will be 70 yrs old next week because she never give up and went above and beyond to save him ! She is a Fantastic Doctor and a great person , she really cares about her patients and their families .
About Dr. Karen Walker, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.