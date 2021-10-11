See All Oncologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD

Oncology
3.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD

Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Elsahwi works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elsahwi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 612-9728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cesarean Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radical Cydoreductive Surgery for Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Oct 11, 2021
Dr. Elsahwi is and has always been extremely professional & nice. He will always answer all of my questions regardless of the time. I have been a patient of his for 2 years, he performed my surgery and saw me through countless check ups during chemotherapy. He hands down saved my life and I will recommend him to anyone that needs an oncologist.
    Mindy Mangia — Oct 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
    About Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508909995
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clin &amp; Med Ctr|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Med Ctr|St Elizabeth's Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Health Center|Wichita Falls Family Practice
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsahwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elsahwi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elsahwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elsahwi works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Elsahwi’s profile.

    Dr. Elsahwi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsahwi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsahwi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsahwi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsahwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsahwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

