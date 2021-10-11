Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsahwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
Overview of Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Elsahwi works at
Dr. Elsahwi's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 612-9728
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsahwi?
Dr. Elsahwi is and has always been extremely professional & nice. He will always answer all of my questions regardless of the time. I have been a patient of his for 2 years, he performed my surgery and saw me through countless check ups during chemotherapy. He hands down saved my life and I will recommend him to anyone that needs an oncologist.
About Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1508909995
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
- Jersey Shore University Med Ctr|St Elizabeth's Health Center
- St Elizabeth Health Center|Wichita Falls Family Practice
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsahwi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsahwi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsahwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsahwi works at
Dr. Elsahwi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsahwi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsahwi speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsahwi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsahwi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsahwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsahwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.