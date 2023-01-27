Dr. Kashif Firozvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firozvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashif Firozvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kashif Firozvi, MD
Dr. Kashif Firozvi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Firozvi's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology Hematology Silver Spring12210 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 933-3216
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Firozvi was very patient-centered. He listened attentively and individualized hhis recommendations.
About Dr. Kashif Firozvi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1568567618
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firozvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firozvi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firozvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firozvi has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firozvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Firozvi speaks Hindi.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Firozvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firozvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firozvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firozvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.