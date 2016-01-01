See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM

Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Raspovic works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raspovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Parkland Health-psych Unit
    5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2353
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Zale Lipshy Pavilion William P Clements Jr University Hospital
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841428893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Raspovic, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raspovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raspovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raspovic works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Raspovic’s profile.

    Dr. Raspovic has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raspovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Raspovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raspovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raspovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raspovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

