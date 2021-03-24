Dr. Kathleen Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Allen, MD
Dr. Kathleen Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Care Center of Tampa Bay- Clearwater400 Pinellas St Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-2131
- 2 2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 204, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 462-2131
-
3
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
I was terrified to learn I had breast cancer! But Dr. Allen put me at ease; reassured me we could deal with this. She heard my concerns and considered my needs in the decision process. She allowed me to be part of the surgical decisions as well as radiation afterwards. I've had no issues with the surgery; and her guidance for after care has been wonderful. She is compassionate as well as competent! Cold hands, warm heart - that's Dr. Allen. If you can get her to care for you, do so! Thank you again, Dr. Allen
About Dr. Kathleen Allen, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700822152
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Excision of Breast Tumor and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.