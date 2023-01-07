Overview

Dr. Kathleen York-Jordan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. York-Jordan works at Ascension Saint Agnes Primary Care Ellicott City in Ellicott City, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.