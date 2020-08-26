Overview

Dr. Katie Farah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Grove City Medical Center and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Farah works at Allegheny Center For Digestive Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.