Dr. Katie Farah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katie Farah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Grove City Medical Center and West Penn Hospital.
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Farah was very professional, friendly, personable and excellent in explaining my colonoscopy procedure and possible side effects. She introduced herself prior to surgery and visited afterward. One of the best doctors I've worked with, and I have dealt with dozens through extensive health issues. Highly recommended.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
