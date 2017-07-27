Overview of Dr. Katie Schrack, MD

Dr. Katie Schrack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schrack works at Ophthalmic Partners in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.