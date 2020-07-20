Dr. Pakala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keerti Pakala, MD
Dr. Keerti Pakala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Roseville Urgent Care3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 755-7000
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Pakala is good listener, thorough and best doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083060347
Dr. Pakala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.