Overview of Dr. Kelly Andra, MD

Dr. Kelly Andra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Andra works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.