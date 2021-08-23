Overview

Dr. Kelly Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Summit Medical Group South Knoxville in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.