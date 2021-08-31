Overview of Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD

Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Accousti works at FREDERICKSBURG ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.