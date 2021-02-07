Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ashton, MD

Dr. Kenneth Ashton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ashton works at Southwest Heart and Lung in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lobectomy, Open, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.