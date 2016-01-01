Chandler Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chandler. Banner Health and Encompass Health are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Banner Children’s at Desert is just over seven miles from Chandler and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in the area can get care at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center or one of its 12 clinic locations.

Chandler’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks Chandler Regional Medical Center as the #5 hospital in the Greater Phoenix Metro and Arizona. Chandler Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

knee replacement

Mercy Gilbert Medical Center is the next highest-rated facility in nearby Gilbert. U.S. News rates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including: