Overview of Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD

Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. De Los Reyes works at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Hydrocephalus and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.