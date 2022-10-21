Overview of Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD

Dr. Kenneth Grant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Grant works at Touro University Outpatient Cln in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.