Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Hershon works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hershon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arden Smith & Zevi W. Isseroff
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 798-3030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 04, 2022
    I have been treated by Dr Hershon for 36 years.You won't find a more knowledgeable Endocronologist anywhere. He will explain in detail any questions and spend all the time necessary. He's truly a concerned thorough doctor unlike todays independent carefree docs. The wait can be long because he is thorough and professional .
    Jerry LaForgia — May 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255391017
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hershon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hershon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hershon works at Podiatric Consulting Specialists in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hershon’s profile.

    Dr. Hershon has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

