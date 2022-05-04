Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Hershon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hershon's Office Locations
-
1
Arden Smith & Zevi W. Isseroff3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 798-3030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershon?
I have been treated by Dr Hershon for 36 years.You won't find a more knowledgeable Endocronologist anywhere. He will explain in detail any questions and spend all the time necessary. He's truly a concerned thorough doctor unlike todays independent carefree docs. The wait can be long because he is thorough and professional .
About Dr. Kenneth Hershon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255391017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershon works at
Dr. Hershon has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.