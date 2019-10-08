Dr. Kenneth Mandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mandell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Mandell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Mandell works at
Locations
Mandell Cardiac Care Center15300 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 455-5601Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This the first time I have reviewed am so very pleased to have found Dr. Mandrell. He asks a lot of questions and then listens to your answers, then recommends what he thinks you should do. I have only seen him three times. But, he has always been punctual.
About Dr. Kenneth Mandell, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center
- Skidmore College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandell speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.