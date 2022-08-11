Dr. Kenneth Moffat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Moffat, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Moffat, MD
Dr. Kenneth Moffat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
Dr. Moffat's Office Locations
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N # 345, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
Bowling Green1332 Andrea St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (615) 983-6000
Murfreesboro1272 Garrison Dr # 309, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is quick and informative. Very pleasant to speak with.
About Dr. Kenneth Moffat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hosp
- McMaster U Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
