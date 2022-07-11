See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD

Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Toft works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toft's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 537-5000
    Kenneth Toft, MD
    959 RESERVE DR, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 782-8638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770519373
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    • University of Michigan
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Toft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toft has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

