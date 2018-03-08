See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kent New, MD

Neurosurgery
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kent New, MD

Dr. Kent New, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. New works at Ascension St. Vincent's Family Birth Place Southside in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. New's Office Locations

    Ascension St. Vincent's Southside
    Ascension St. Vincent's Southside
4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 296-3700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Mar 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kent New, MD

    Neurosurgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1952390312
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Duke University Hospital
    Duke University Hospital
    Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. New has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. New works at Ascension St. Vincent's Family Birth Place Southside in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. New’s profile.

    Dr. New has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. New on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. New.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

