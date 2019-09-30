Overview of Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO

Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Knievel works at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.