Dr. Kesari Sarikonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarikonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kesari Sarikonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Kesari Sarikonda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Sarikonda works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5690
-
2
St. Luke's Hospital5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5690
-
3
Flower Hospital5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1444
-
4
ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarikonda?
Dr. Sarikona is (by far) the BEST cardiologist--EVER! He is extremely patient, and VERY kind, and he takes as much time as YOU need to answer all of your questions. He is never in a rush! He is EXTREMELY knowledgeable! He really knows his stuff! Dr. Sarikonda did an ablation on my heart on 8/22/16. I usually avoid doctors like the plague, but I trust Dr. Sarikonda 1000%, as does my wife! I am healing exceptionally well, and it's all because of Dr. Sarikonda. He made ALL the difference!
About Dr. Kesari Sarikonda, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1679571954
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarikonda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarikonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarikonda works at
Dr. Sarikonda has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarikonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarikonda speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarikonda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarikonda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarikonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarikonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.