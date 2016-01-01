Dr. Ketan Shah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Shah, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ketan Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Achilles Foot and Ankle Group9234 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Achilles Foot and Ankle Group142 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.