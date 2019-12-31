Dr. Kevin Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cochran, MD
Dr. Kevin Cochran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Mercy Health - the Heart Institute Fairfield3000 Mack Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 874-3023
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-7750
Mercy Health Physicians - Mercy Health270 S Locust St, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 751-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Having worked with him as a staff RN and having him care for both my parents , he exemplifies what a doctor should be. He is very thorough,knowledgeable, listens to his patients and truly cares. My father at 90 years old stated “He is a fine man and a class act.” Never heard my dad hand that out much.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902879976
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Cochran has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cochran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
