Overview

Dr. Kevin Cochran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Mercy Health - the Heart Institute Fairfield in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Newark, OH and Oxford, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.