Overview of Dr. Kevin Lin, MD

Dr. Kevin Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.