Dr. Kevin Robillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Robillard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Robillard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Robillard works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Gastroenterology Associates260 Red Tail Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-6501Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robillard?
Excellent a very caring doctor and informative
About Dr. Kevin Robillard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356436489
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Of The University Of Rochester
- SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robillard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robillard works at
Dr. Robillard has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Robillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.