Dr. Kevin Twohig, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Twohig, MD
Dr. Kevin Twohig, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Gastroenterology - North Haven4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 287-6920
Connecticut Orthopaedics2416 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Twohig is the best of the best. He knew my family has lung problems and I had been a smoker and was a victim of second hand smoke. He took care of me immediately so he can follow my health. His staff is amazing too
About Dr. Kevin Twohig, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972588911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Twohig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twohig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twohig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Twohig has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twohig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Twohig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twohig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twohig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twohig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.