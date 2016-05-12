Overview of Dr. Kevin Work, MD

Dr. Kevin Work, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Work works at Sudeen's Pharmacy Inc in Chalmette, LA with other offices in La Place, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.