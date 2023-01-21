Dr. Ki Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ki Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Ki Lee, MD
Dr. Ki Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
My son started having partial seizures at age 5. After 4 years trying all kinds of medication and numerous EEGs the seizures wouldn't stop. Then, luckily we were referring Dr. Lee who, recommended a front lobe disconnect surgery. The surgery was performed by Dr. Baumgartner on 01/07/22. And as of today, 01/20/23 my son has been seizure free since then. We are so grateful for Dr. Lee, Dr. Baumgartner, Amy and all the Advent Health team.
About Dr. Ki Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1326061862
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School|Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital|Seoul National University Hospital
- Seoul National University
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.