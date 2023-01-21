See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ki Lee, MD

Neurology
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ki Lee, MD

Dr. Ki Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Seoul National University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Lee works at Advent Health - Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando
    AdventHealth Medical Group Epilepsy at Orlando
615 E Princeton St Ste 540, Orlando, FL 32803

  Adventhealth Orlando

TCD Bubble Test
Evoked Potential Test
Memory Evaluation
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 21, 2023
    My son started having partial seizures at age 5. After 4 years trying all kinds of medication and numerous EEGs the seizures wouldn't stop. Then, luckily we were referring Dr. Lee who, recommended a front lobe disconnect surgery. The surgery was performed by Dr. Baumgartner on 01/07/22. And as of today, 01/20/23 my son has been seizure free since then. We are so grateful for Dr. Lee, Dr. Baumgartner, Amy and all the Advent Health team.
    H. Landis — Jan 21, 2023
    Fellowship
    Residency: Medical College of Georgia Hospital|Seoul National University Hospital
    • Seoul National University
    • Epilepsy
