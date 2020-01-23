Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klippenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Tennessee Oculoplastics1800 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-3624
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 329-3624
Kca Pllc4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 609, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 329-3624
Clarksville Ophthalmology PC141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 300, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 329-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klippenstein is the best ocular surgeon anyone could hope to have as their doctor. I had problems from another surgeon and Dr. Klippenstein fixed the problem with amazing results. I drive five hours just to have her as my surgeon. The aftercare is amazing and I virtually had no side effects. I highly recommend Dr. Klippenstein for any surgery involving the eye. Her staff is amazing and made me so comfortable. Not enough stars in the universe for Dr. Klippenstein and her staff...
About Dr. Kimberly Klippenstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Klippenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klippenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klippenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klippenstein has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klippenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Klippenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klippenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klippenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klippenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.