Overview of Dr. Kirk Muffly, MD

Dr. Kirk Muffly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Muffly works at Think Aksarben, LLP in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.