Overview of Dr. Kirk Weller, MD

Dr. Kirk Weller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Weller works at Providence Neurological Speclts in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.