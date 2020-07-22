Dr. Kock-Yen Tsang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kock-Yen Tsang, MD
Dr. Kock-Yen Tsang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Oceanview Medical Group PA9 Hospital Dr Ste C2, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Aetna
- Humana
Dr.Tsang is attentive. He answer questions and truly listens.
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1821149741
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
