Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kainth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD
Overview of Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD
Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Kainth works at
Dr. Kainth's Office Locations
-
1
The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre1441 Woodstead Ct Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 985-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kainth?
Clear and concise when answering questions. I feel great 10 days post surgery. Recognizing that this is a long term recovery, I feel more confident after this surgery than my previous 2 surgeries(performed by an orthopedic surgeon).
About Dr. Koijan Kainth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346488038
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- University Of Minnesota
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kainth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kainth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kainth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kainth works at
Dr. Kainth has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kainth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Kainth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kainth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kainth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kainth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.