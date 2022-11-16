Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sideridis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO
Overview
Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syosset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Locations
Long Island Medical PC237 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 584-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had both endoscopy and colonoscopy here and experience was amazing. Very efficient, everyone was kind. Dr. Sideridis has calming and excellent bedside manner. You are in great hands under his care.
About Dr. Kostas Sideridis, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Wychoff Heights Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sideridis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sideridis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sideridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sideridis has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sideridis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sideridis speaks Greek.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sideridis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sideridis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sideridis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sideridis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.